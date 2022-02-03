Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,161 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.47% of Mercury General worth $14,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCY. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mercury General by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Mercury General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mercury General by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mercury General by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mercury General stock opened at $52.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.74. Mercury General Co. has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $67.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.36.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $975.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.96 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

