Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,514 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Mercury Systems worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 163.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter worth $41,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter worth $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 17.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.11.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $52.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 74.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.57. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $79.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $220.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Mercury Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

