Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meritor had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Meritor’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Meritor updated its FY22 guidance to $3.25-3.75 EPS.

Shares of MTOR traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.63. The stock had a trading volume of 12,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.99. Meritor has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $33.56.

In other Meritor news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $26,145.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Bialy sold 2,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $67,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,835 shares of company stock worth $3,999,504. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Meritor stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Meritor were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meritor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

