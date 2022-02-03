Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meritor had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Meritor’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Meritor updated its FY22 guidance to $3.25-3.75 EPS.
Shares of MTOR traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.63. The stock had a trading volume of 12,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.99. Meritor has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $33.56.
In other Meritor news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $26,145.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Bialy sold 2,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $67,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,835 shares of company stock worth $3,999,504. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meritor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.
About Meritor
Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.
