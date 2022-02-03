Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) CFO Glen William Herrick Sells 15,145 Shares

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $902,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CASH traded down $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.67. The stock had a trading volume of 215,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,011. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.89 and a one year high of $65.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.24 and a 200-day moving average of $56.01.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.23. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 28.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 80.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,438,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $123,482,000 after buying an additional 1,086,884 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $15,811,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,935,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 223.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 232,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after buying an additional 160,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 186.1% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 243,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after buying an additional 158,637 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CASH shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

