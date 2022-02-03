Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Makena Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,055 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 2.9% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $16,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. OTR Global raised Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.55.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $323.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $898.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.50 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.72.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.10, for a total value of $26,367,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,069 shares of company stock valued at $61,177,514. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

