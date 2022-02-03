Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,337 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 13,060 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.3% of Mackay Shields LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $123,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $177,775,000 after purchasing an additional 50,740 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,140 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $323.00 on Thursday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.50 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $898.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $326.25 and a 200-day moving average of $341.72.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $301.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.55.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total value of $37,471.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 179,069 shares of company stock valued at $61,177,514. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

