Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis decreased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,896 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 368,978 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 0.6% of Natixis’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Natixis’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $176,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.55.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.14, for a total value of $26,447,422.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 179,069 shares of company stock worth $61,177,514 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB opened at $323.00 on Thursday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.50 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $326.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.72. The company has a market capitalization of $898.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.