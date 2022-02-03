Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Lifted by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $425.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $301.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.55.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $245.04 on Thursday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.50 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $326.25 and its 200-day moving average is $341.72. The company has a market capitalization of $681.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total value of $37,471.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,069 shares of company stock valued at $61,177,514 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

