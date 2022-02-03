Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Jeneq Management LP

Jeneq Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 8.4% of Jeneq Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Jeneq Management LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $54,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 17,527 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,845 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,069 shares of company stock worth $61,177,514. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB traded down $76.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $246.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,795,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,691,152. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.50 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.30.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

