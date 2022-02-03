Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Cut to $301.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $385.00 to $301.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.81% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ FY2026 earnings at $25.27 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FB. Barclays cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James cut Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.13.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $323.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $253.50 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $326.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.72.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.14, for a total value of $26,447,422.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,069 shares of company stock valued at $61,177,514 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 664.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,530 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $106,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,356 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,576,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $632,708,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

