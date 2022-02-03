Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Lowered to $365.00 at MKM Partners

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at MKM Partners from $395.00 to $365.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 53.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FB. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.86.

Shares of FB traded down $85.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $237.76. 187,549,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,007,453. The company has a market cap of $661.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $235.74 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $326.25 and its 200-day moving average is $341.72.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,069 shares of company stock valued at $61,177,514. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.4% during the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $7,399,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

