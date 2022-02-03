Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $323.00, but opened at $253.23. Meta Platforms shares last traded at $241.63, with a volume of 2,610,324 shares traded.

The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.30.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total transaction of $37,471.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 179,069 shares of company stock valued at $61,177,514 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $326.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.72. The company has a market capitalization of $684.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

