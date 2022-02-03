Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Rating Lowered by Loop Capital

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) was downgraded by equities researchers at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $230.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $380.00. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 28.79% from the stock’s current price.

FB has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. OTR Global raised Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.13.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

FB opened at $323.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $326.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.72. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $253.50 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,069 shares of company stock valued at $61,177,514 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $742,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 102,658 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 42,225 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.