Metahero Price Tops $0.0461 (HERO)

Metahero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Metahero coin can now be bought for $0.0461 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges. Metahero has a market cap of $235.03 million and $6.94 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00043071 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00114875 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero is a coin. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins and its circulating supply is 5,095,643,290 coins. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Metahero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

