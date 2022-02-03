Meter Governance Hits Market Cap of $8.68 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $2.73 or 0.00007452 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 22.4% against the dollar. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $8.68 million and approximately $524,790.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002296 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000213 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,175,429 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

