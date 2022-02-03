Meter Governance Trading Down 20.9% This Week (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.66 or 0.00007089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $8.46 million and approximately $368,231.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002254 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000191 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,175,429 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

