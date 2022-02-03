Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,548 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.07% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $22,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

MTD opened at $1,526.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The company has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,033.40 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,551.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,516.57.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total value of $1,702,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total transaction of $400,175.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

