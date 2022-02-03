Mettler-Toledo International (MTD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $10.07 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.02 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Mettler-Toledo International to post $33 EPS for the current fiscal year and $38 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

MTD stock opened at $1,526.07 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $1,033.40 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,551.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,516.57. The firm has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total transaction of $1,702,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $89,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.