MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 15.4% over the last three years.

Shares of CXE stock opened at $4.68 on Thursday. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $5.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXE. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 47,039 shares during the last quarter. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Income Municipal Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

