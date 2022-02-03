MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 15.4% over the last three years.
Shares of CXE stock opened at $4.68 on Thursday. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $5.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.93.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile
MFS High Income Municipal Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
