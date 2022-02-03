Michael Linford Sells 48,150 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $3,175,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AFRM traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.49. The stock had a trading volume of 9,074,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,667,061. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $176.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion and a PE ratio of -18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.44.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $269.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.75 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AFRM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Affirm from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Affirm from $170.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Affirm from $175.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Affirm from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,458,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231,859 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Affirm by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,314,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530,698 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Affirm by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,423,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,709 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Affirm by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth $113,663,000. Institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

