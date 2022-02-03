Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lowered by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,970 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 5.3% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $36,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Yale University purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 914.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in Microsoft by 11.6% in the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $313.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $321.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.39. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $224.26 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.66.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

