MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,404,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,063 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.35% of MicroVision worth $114,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MVIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MicroVision by 36.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,956,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $150,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MicroVision by 110.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,660,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,877 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MicroVision by 111.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,744,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,967,000 after buying an additional 1,446,658 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in MicroVision by 499.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,667,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,935,000 after buying an additional 1,389,500 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in MicroVision during the second quarter valued at $21,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.55% of the company’s stock.

MVIS opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $520.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 3.53. MicroVision, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.43.

Several research firms recently commented on MVIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, Director Simon Biddiscombe sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $206,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

