MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) will report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.01. MiMedx Group reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 82.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.04). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MiMedx Group.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

NASDAQ MDXG traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.46. The company had a trading volume of 13,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,259. MiMedx Group has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $8.69. The company has a market cap of $500.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average is $8.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 307.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,219,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,307,000 after buying an additional 5,445,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 4,717.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,381,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,306,000 after buying an additional 3,311,566 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,854,000 after buying an additional 877,045 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 309.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,113,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,935,000 after buying an additional 841,609 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

