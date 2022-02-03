Mina (MINA) Hits Market Cap of $902.72 Million

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Mina has a market cap of $902.72 million and approximately $30.93 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $2.45 or 0.00006569 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mina has traded up 9.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00050559 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,669.90 or 0.07143775 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00055548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,269.57 or 0.99721202 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00054354 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 367,716,769 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

