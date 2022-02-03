Mint Club Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (MINT)

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One Mint Club coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Mint Club has a market cap of $17.89 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mint Club has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00028040 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Mint Club

Mint Club is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

