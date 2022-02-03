MintMe.com Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.25 Million (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $334.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,318.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,687.26 or 0.07200828 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109.70 or 0.00293961 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $278.12 or 0.00745244 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00011062 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00074088 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00009773 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.89 or 0.00398964 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.67 or 0.00240273 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.