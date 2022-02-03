Miramar Capital LLC Buys 2,450 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Miramar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial comprises 2.2% of Miramar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $6,102,791.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,401 shares of company stock valued at $16,824,041. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.27.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $114.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.46. The firm has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.32 and a twelve month high of $117.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

