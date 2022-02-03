Miramar Capital LLC Buys 594 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Miramar Capital LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for 2.1% of Miramar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. Natixis grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 34.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 134,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,509,000 after purchasing an additional 34,684 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 148.9% in the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 136.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,632,000 after purchasing an additional 166,000 shares during the period. Finally, Loews Corp grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.7% in the third quarter. Loews Corp now owns 70,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $284.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $293.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.52.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.56%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.88.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

