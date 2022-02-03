Miramar Capital LLC Grows Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Miramar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,320 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 2.9% of Miramar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,158,384,000 after buying an additional 11,584,817 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,757,392,000 after buying an additional 6,958,789 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $382,833,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,192,590,000 after buying an additional 4,271,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,407,781 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,320,077,000 after buying an additional 2,580,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $53.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

