Miramar Capital LLC Has $10.63 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Miramar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 4.2% of Miramar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in PepsiCo by 100.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251,806 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 43.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.9% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 623,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,768,000 after buying an additional 61,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 36.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock opened at $175.47 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $177.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.08. The stock has a market cap of $242.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.71.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

