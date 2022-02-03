Miramar Capital LLC Has $5.67 Million Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Miramar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Genuine Parts makes up approximately 2.3% of Miramar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 475.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 953,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,553,000 after acquiring an additional 787,605 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,179,000 after acquiring an additional 404,481 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 10,174.1% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 340,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,191,000 after acquiring an additional 336,764 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 70.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 798,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,951,000 after acquiring an additional 328,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,365,000 after acquiring an additional 209,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.86.

GPC stock opened at $135.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $96.43 and a 12 month high of $142.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

