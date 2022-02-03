Miramar Capital LLC Has $7.54 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Miramar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,895 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 3.0% of Miramar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $108.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $68.02 and a twelve month high of $109.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.43. The firm has a market cap of $143.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $2,277,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,927 shares of company stock valued at $10,299,855. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

