Miramar Capital LLC Has $7.84 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Miramar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 3.1% of Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS opened at $232.11 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.59 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.93.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.