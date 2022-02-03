Miramar Capital LLC Has $9.56 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Miramar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 3.8% of Miramar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 36,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in AbbVie by 19.5% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 36,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in AbbVie by 19.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 214,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,126,000 after purchasing an additional 35,334 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 95.1% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 8.5% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $275,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 426,520 shares of company stock worth $53,760,372. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.27.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $138.62 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.05 and a 1 year high of $139.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.37. The company has a market cap of $244.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.