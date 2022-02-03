Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Director Purchases C$16,120.00 in Stock

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Director John Tognetti bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,109,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,256,740.84.

John Tognetti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, John Tognetti bought 33,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,810.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, John Tognetti bought 61,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,835.90.

On Wednesday, January 12th, John Tognetti purchased 53,500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,323.35.

On Wednesday, December 29th, John Tognetti purchased 5,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,500.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, John Tognetti purchased 400,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, John Tognetti purchased 24,500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,456.60.

On Tuesday, November 16th, John Tognetti bought 26,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,642.80.

Shares of CVE:MRZ remained flat at $C$0.50 on Thursday. 120,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,714. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.31 and a 52 week high of C$0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 12.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.01 million and a P/E ratio of -5.15.

Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Mirasol Resources Company Profile

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea gold project, the Los Amarillos gold-silver project, the Altazor gold project, and the Zeus gold project located in Northern Chile.

