Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $231,169.00

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. In the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be purchased for about $424.53 or 0.01140362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a total market cap of $8.76 million and approximately $231,169.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00050673 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,676.31 or 0.07189018 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00055718 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,020.51 or 0.99443137 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00054570 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Coin Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 20,635 coins. The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Netflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.