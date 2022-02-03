Mirrored ProShares VIX Hits Market Capitalization of $38.07 Million (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can now be bought for $17.27 or 0.00046390 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market capitalization of $38.07 million and approximately $317,308.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00050673 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,676.31 or 0.07189018 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00055718 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,020.51 or 0.99443137 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00054570 BTC.

About Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

