Mithril (MITH) Price Hits $0.0392 on Exchanges

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last week, Mithril has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar. Mithril has a total market cap of $39.20 million and approximately $23.45 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00012509 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.63 or 0.00275003 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000442 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mithril Profile

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.