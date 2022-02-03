Mkango Resources (LON:MKA) Shares Down 4.2%

Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA)’s stock price was down 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 27 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 27.30 ($0.37). Approximately 200,578 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 449,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.50 ($0.38).

The stock has a market cap of £58.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 28.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

About Mkango Resources (LON:MKA)

Mkango Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, niobium, tantalum, zircon, nickel, cobalt, rutile, and gold ores. The company's principal project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license, which covers an area of 849.1 square kilometers located in southeast Malawi.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Mkango Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mkango Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.