Mohawk Industries (MHK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Mohawk Industries to post earnings of $2.93 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $158.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.35. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $145.34 and a 1 year high of $231.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mohawk Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Mohawk Industries worth $65,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MHK. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.36.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

