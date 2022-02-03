Moneta Porcupine Mines (TSE:ME) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.54

Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc. (TSE:ME)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.54 and traded as high as C$1.94. Moneta Porcupine Mines shares last traded at C$1.93, with a volume of 30,707 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$180.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.54.

Moneta Porcupine Mines (TSE:ME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc operates as a mineral resource exploration and development company in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Golden Highway project located in northeast Ontario. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in 526 single and 210 boundary cell claims for a total area of approximately 17,326.4 hectares in the form of mining patents, leases, and staked claims.

