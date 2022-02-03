Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 72.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 67,053 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.06% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $12,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total transaction of $800,474.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total value of $4,283,633.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $17,884,422 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MPWR. KeyCorp raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.20.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $414.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.15, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.51 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $471.46 and a 200 day moving average of $484.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.