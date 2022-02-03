Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MPWR stock opened at $414.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.15, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $301.51 and a 1 year high of $580.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $471.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $484.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.20.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.46, for a total value of $786,230.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 427 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $247,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock worth $17,884,422. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

