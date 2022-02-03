Moody’s (MCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Moody’s stock opened at $347.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $375.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.64. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $272.60 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $402.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.27.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $527,996. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Moody’s stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,904 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.08% of Moody’s worth $730,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

