Morgan Stanley Increases Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target to $108.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EMR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.88.

EMR opened at $97.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.53. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $82.06 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,616,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,871,331,000 after purchasing an additional 352,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,769,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,652,054,000 after purchasing an additional 479,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,635,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,963,000 after purchasing an additional 220,226 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,442,000 after purchasing an additional 806,296 shares during the period. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,581,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,811,000 after purchasing an additional 208,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

