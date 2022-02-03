Morgan Stanley Lowers C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $62.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 31.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.59.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

CHRW traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.86. The stock had a trading volume of 68,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,514. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.55 and a 200 day moving average of $95.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $84.67 and a 1 year high of $112.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $50,646.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $985,019.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,566,873. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,643,000 after buying an additional 1,178,627 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 123.1% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.6% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 116,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 15,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,833 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.