Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $3,632,226.69 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.61, for a total value of $3,632,226.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Morningstar stock traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $292.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,738. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.85 and a fifty-two week high of $350.21. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.82 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,364,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,920,000 after buying an additional 13,649 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 59.1% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 446,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,737,000 after buying an additional 165,736 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 25.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,846,000 after buying an additional 70,389 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 314,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 308,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

