Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 4,746 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $33,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 244.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,604 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,371.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT opened at $90.41 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $89.96 and a twelve month high of $96.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.23 and a 200-day moving average of $93.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

