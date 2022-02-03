Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 14,665 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 851,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,665 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 2.1% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.12% of Lowe’s Companies worth $176,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 86,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.57.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $239.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.84 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $161.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.