Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 1,572 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Lockheed Martin worth $61,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $387.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $396.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $357.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.21%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.68.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.